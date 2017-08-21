Ryan Edwards’ Wife Threatens Side Chick Amid Cheating Scandal: ‘We’ll Do This The Hard Way!’

The Teen Mom star sent rated pictures to a woman he met on the dating app Tinder. Now, the betrayed Mackenzie Standifer took it upon herself to mark her territory and went off on the side chick.

The cheating scandal exploded after it was revealed that Ryan Edwards contacted at least one female on the app, asking them if they are willing to have intimate relations with him.

After they talked on Tinder for a while, Edwards and the one woman we know about exchanged numbers and started texting.

We have learned that he even sent her two dick pics.

Following the scandal that humiliated the Teen Mom star, Standifer’s conversation with the other woman was made public.

When the side chick asked Standifer why she called her, Mackenzie said she knew everything and urged her to not ‘play dumb.’

As the two women texted back and forth, Standifer asked her to stop contacting her man.

But the fling decided to play dumb after all and acted confused about what Standifer would like her to stop.

At this point, the reality TV star threatened her, saying that they’ll have to do this ‘the hard way.’

‘I am seriously not doing anything. Your husband is the one on Tinder,’ she slammed back.

The text convos between Standifer and the woman whose identity has not been revealed started on August 12.

Indeed, looking back at the Tinder talks between the woman and Edwards, we can see that she asked him why he was on the dating app since he was a married man.

The Teen Mom dad replied that he still likes to have some fun even though he is in a committed relationship.

Advertisement

Do you think the Tinder fling is to blame at all or is the affair all on Edwards?