Ryan Edwards Slams ‘Psycho’ Maci Bookout Following Rehab Stint: ‘Shut The F**k Up!’

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/20/2017
Ryan Edwards RIPS maci bookoutSource: cafemom2014.blogspot.com

After getting the necessary help for his drug abuse, the Teen Mom star attended a festival, celebrating his newfound freedom. Ryan Edwards is out of rehab, and he spent the first sober days slamming his baby mama Maci Bookout.

The man threw shade at the reality TV star for being so outspoken about his drug problem.

Edwards took to social media for the first time since checking out of the hospital to post a picture of his new wife Mackenzie Standifer on a boat.

Later on, he also posted a meme that read ‘I have a dream that one day my psycho baby’s mama will shut the f**k up.’

Standifer also joined in with the slamming and wrote that she could only act ‘like a piece of s**t for so long before it all comes out in the wash #NarcissistAwarenessMonth.’

As fans of Teen Mom OG may already be aware, Bookout has expressed her worry for her baby daddy’s problems with drugs during one episode.

She even called a counselor to receive advice on how to help Edwards!

Bookout even threatened Edwards that she is going to legally restrict his time with Bentley if he doesn’t agree to get help for his substance abuse problems.

She stated that although she hopes it doesn’t get to that point, it is a definite ultimatum.

But is Edwards already back to his old lifestyle? A friend recently posted a picture of him and his new wife on a boat after attending a festival.

According to his former girlfriend Dalis Connell, who appeared on episodes of Teen Mom during their relationship, Edwards entered rehab in December 2012 for his addiction to Roxycodone.

He was there for one week and relapsed soon after being released.

Connell stated that he was not interested in fixing the problem and that she and his close ones had to practically drag him there,

He never said he wanted to get better – just his withdrawals to stop.

What do you think of Edwards’ decision to slam his baby mama for worrying about his health? Do you believe the reality TV star will manage to stay sober this time around?

