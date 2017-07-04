Ryan Edwards’ New Wife Mackenzie Slams Maci Bookout For ‘Exploiting’ His Addiction: ‘He Could’ve Died!’

Mackenzie says that instead of helping her baby daddy, Bookout humiliated him! Ryan’s wife Mackenzie Standifer accused the Teen Mom of exploiting Ryan Edwards’ addiction.

During this week’s episode, Maci told the host, Dr. Drew Pinsky, that she never told Mackenzie about the man’s drug problems.

Maci explained that the reason was that she didn’t want to hurt her or give her reasons not to trust her fiancé at the time.

But it looks like keeping the huge secret from Mackenzie made their relationship worse.

In a letter addressed to Bookout, Mackenzie said: ‘Maci you told me to my face merely days after I had informed you that Ryan was seeking help that you have known about his problem since November… that was 186 days he could have died, and still, you said nothing. You let everyone know that you feared for his life while concurrently exploiting Ryan’s addiction on the show. I’d only known about it for two days before Ryan walked into treatment. Instead of solving the problem or doing what you could to make an effort to solve it, you decided to humiliate Ryan.’

She went on to tell her that helping someone does not mean humiliating them on national television but instead support them and give them privacy.

Maci called the letter ridiculous and said she should not have signed up for a reality TV show if she wanted privacy.

Advertisement

What do you think about Mackenzie’ letter? Is she right about Maci?