Ryan Edwards Moves Out Of The House He Shares With Wife Mackenzie Standifer Following His Tinder Scandal

We have learned that after his cheating scandal, Ryan Edwards has moved out of the home he used to share with wife Mackenzie Standifer. One new report even claims the man is thinking of filing for divorce.

The Teen Mom star’s relationship with his wife of only three months is in danger after he was exposed for having rated conversations with various women on Tinder.

He asked at least two women on the dating app for sexual favors despite being taken.

Later on, after the messages were publicized, Standifer contacted one of the side chicks and asked her to stop messing around with her husband.

In addition, it looks like the couple’s meltdown has been ‘causing absolute chaos for the MTV film crew and producers who are there to document it for Teen Mom OG. Edwards has fled the house that they share, making it hard for the film crews to get in touch with him.’

Soon after one of the women he talked to on Tinder was revealed a few other came forward, claiming they had been involved with Edwards as well.

The cast and crew of Teen Mom, as well as the producers, are baffled by the fact that despite being the one in the wrong, it was Ryan who broke any ties with his wife.

Allegedly, he has gone so far as to block her phone number.

The insider revealed that their marriage was at crossroads even before the Tinder scandal.

It has been a few days since Ryan Edwards left home and he is apparently planning on getting a divorce.

The stressed Mackenzie asked MTV for a vacation with her friends to get away from all of it and also capture it on camera for the show.

But even though they first considered it, the execs decided against it.

Mackenzie said she doesn’t want to talk about the drama with her husband on air, but she might change her mind if they pay her more.