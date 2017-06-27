FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Ryan Edwards Falls Asleep Behind The Wheel While On Drugs In Shocking Teen Mom Season Finale!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/27/2017
Ryan EdwardsSource: wetpaint.com

As fans may already be aware, Maci Bookout has been trying to get her ex Ryan Edwards help for his drug issues and this week’s Teen Mom episode proves just how dangerous his addiction can be. The man fell asleep while driving, under the influence of the dangerous substances.

The episode focuses on his wedding with Mackenzie Standifer as the woman reveals to a producer that they are to get married on that day before he goes to rehab.

When the fiancée told Edwards she had booked the minister, the man seemed dazed and confused.

‘I am so ready. Are you ready? Okay, let me get a haircut then. Can you call me on the phone? I’m listening now. Okay, baby, I’m sorry. I’ll be right back. I love you. Is that it? I have to take a shower after I get done taking a haircut,’ Edwards says, paying little attention to what Standifer tells him.

However, things only got worse as the reality TV star started swerving and falling asleep during their drive towards the ceremony.

When his worried fiancée asked why he was swerving, the man stated that the sun was making it hard for him to keep his eyes open.

As he continued to nod off, the woman punched his shoulder and then grabbed the wheel from him.

Edwards continued to talk nonsense about being too late to have bachelor and bachelorette parties.

At this point Mackenzie turned off the camera, leaving only the mics on and him whether or not he took Xanax again but Ryan denied having any on him.

Did the incident scare you? What did you think of the season finale?

Read more about mackenzie standifer ryan edwards teen mom

