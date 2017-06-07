Ryan Edwards’ Ex Opens Up About The Man’s Downward Spiral With Drugs: ‘It Got Worse And Worse!’

As fans of Teen Mom may already be aware, Ryan Edwards is currently in rehab, battling his substance abuse issues. Now, his former girlfriend Dalis Connell revealed how his downward spiral with drugs began.

The woman claimed that when they first started dating, one of Edwards’ friends was on pills and he tried it just to see how it was.

She added that he used to do it while she was in class and he was bored.

Connell went on to reveal that she found out about his substance addiction when a co-worker confronted her about his odd behavior.

‘I’ve never been around drugs use, so I did not know the symptoms. I was working, and my co-worker asked if Ryan takes anything. She was like, ‘I went to rehab, and he fidgets and scratches and has all the signs of someone using.’ I didn’t believe her.

After eight months of dating, Edwards confessed his dark secret and told her it was getting worse and worse.

In December 2012 he entered rehab where he stayed a week only to relapse right after.

Now, the man has checked into rehab for the second time, and we hope he’ll manage to really get better this time.

Recently, Maci Bookout also opened up about her baby daddy’s struggle with drugs, stating that she is very worried for him.

The woman feared Edwards would die if he didn’t go to rehab and revealed that she would even cry herself to sleep some nights, worried sick for her ex’s health.

