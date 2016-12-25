Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Stadifer are Getting Married, but there is an Issue

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Stadifer are going to walk down the aisle soon but a shocking and unexpected piece of news might just ruin their happiness. It seems that Mackenzie has tied the knot with someone else before.

The divorce papers have been made public and they prove that indeed, Mackenzie has been married once before.

The 20 year old woman signed the marriage papers, marrying baby daddy Zachary Stephens on September 14, 2013, when she was still only 5 months pregnant with their baby boy.

Not even two years later the two filed for a divorce, on July 13, 2016.

The legal documentation read that “Plaintiff is entitled to an absolute divorce on the grounds of inappropriate marital conduct. Mackenzie Stephens is hereby granted an absolute divorce from Defendant, Zachary Stephens, and the parties are restored to all rights and privileges of unmarried persons.”

Mackenzie was allowed to keep her 2015 Ford Mustang, while her ex kept the 1994 Jeep Wrangler. Furthermore, the two were responsible for paying any debs under their names. The divorce took around four months, being finalized on November 10, 2016.

Their son Hudson was put under Mackenzie’s primary custody and Stephens was forced to pay $503 every month in child support.

After only a few months of dating, Edwards proposed to Standifer just last week, at Waffle House.

The happy future husband posted a photo of the engagement ring on social media, captioning it: “Getting married.”

The proposal comes as a sign of destiny if we consider that Standifer was a guest at Bookout’s and Taylor McKinney’s wedding where she was able to catch the bouquet.

Bookout even thanked Standifer at her wedding for being like a second mother to Bentley – the star’s son with Edwards.

“I am so happy that when [Bentley] is with you, you can be his mother and treat him like your own child. I just want to let you know I really, really appreciate you.