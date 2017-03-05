Russia To Ban Beauty And The Beast For “Gay Moment!”

If you didn’t know, Russia has a very tight ban on what they call “gay propaganda,” and recently the government has come under pressure to ban Beauty and the Beast from all the theaters in the country because of a certain scene that was perceived as an “exclusively gay moment.”

According to BBC, culture minister Vladimir Medinsky along with other officials is under pressure to check the movie out as soon as possible and take appropriate action.

Depending on their decision, Russian people may or may not be able to watch Beauty and Beats.

As it turns out, Russia has this ridiculous law against spreading “gay propaganda” to children and it is no surprise that the government is worried. The new remake of Beauty and the Beast features Disney’s first ever gay character and gay love scene and as it is also directed, not exclusively, at children Russian officials think the film might contravene with their anti-gay law.

Bill Condon, the director of the film himself has referred to the “exclusively gay moment” where the character LeFou accepts his romantic feelings for antagonist Gaston.

Furthermore, there is also a “big pay-off” at the end of the film that is yet to be revealed.

Vitaly Milonov from the United Russia party has now urged the culture minister to screen the film before it gets released in theaters.

Milonov explained that Russia should “take measures to totally ban” the film if the culture minister finds any “elements of propaganda of homosexuality.”

Wow, Russia’s social policies are really problematic if they are willing to ban Beauty and the Beast of all films, for such a small “gay problem.”