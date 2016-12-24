Russell Wilson Plays Santa to the Seattle Seahawks

Mr. Wilson has certainly outdone himself this Christmas.

Advertisement

Why you ask? Because of the massive holiday cheer the Seattle Seahawks quarterback spread to his entire organization – before he takes the field to face the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve. By the way, when we mean massive, we mean MASSIVE.

As seen on his Snapchat Thursday morning, the NFL star presented every player and staff member (coaches, trainers, equipment staff and so on) with two first-class tickets to any destination on the globe on Alaska Airlines.

In line with his humble persona, he said it was just a nice little surprise for the fellas and the Seahawks organization, and proceeded to thank Alaska Airlines. Wait wait, it doesn’t stop there.

Source: Snapchat

He also gifted the entire offensive line Samsung big-screen TVs – a little motivation for their big game tomorrow. He added that the offensive line loves watching movies and television, and a little Netflix. Who doesn’t love a little Netflix?

This gift-giving continues the month long holiday celebration of the Wilson family, consisting of Russell, his equally famous and beautiful wife, Ciara and his stepson, Future Jr (from Ciara’s previous relationship). In case you haven’t been living on Earth for the past few years, she’s one of the biggest pop stars, and she was involved in one of the biggest spats this year with her ex, Future.

Source: Snapchat

You just need to take a glimpse at their respective Instagram or Snapchat accounts to see how much they have enjoyed celebrating this season.

Advertisement

Whether bringing joy to Seattle’s Children Hospital or showing off some cute gifts, it certainly looks like the recently married couple are having a blast.