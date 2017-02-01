Russell Wilson on Donald Trump: “He’d Be Lucky if He Lasts 4 years”

Russell Wilson: “I’d be surprised if he lasts all 4 years”

While getting his hair freshly cut, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was live streaming the event on Facebook and went into what seems to be “politician mode” to give his thoughts on our newly elected President Donald Trump.

Russell is not fond of anything that Trump has done during the campaign trail nor after his inauguration in the office. After giving his opinion on some of Trumps newly implemented policies, Russell went on to say that he isn’t quite sure if the newly elected president will be able to last his full term in office.

We’ve all seen the backlash that Trump has received not only since being inaugurated but also previously when he was just a candidate on the scene; many people have made remarks about Trump’s non-existent political background as well as his rather abrasive views on many topics.

One thing that Russell made clear on his Facebook live stream was that he does not wish any harm on Donald Trump. However, he’d much rather see a different leader in the oval office. Russell mentioned that he was not a fan of the negativity that he has seen from Trump and his recent actions which could be quite an overstatement as we’ve yet to see Trump’s real agenda at work and might be coming from emotionally triggered perceptions as opposed to logically based facts.

One thing that we all need to agree on is that whether or not we are pleased with being herald in America under a Trump presidency, we all need to take the time to see things from a realistic point of view and simply let events play out.

While Russell Wilson is not a political genius, he does reflect in large the attitude of many Americans under Trump presidency, which speaks volumes to the current state we are in as a whole.

While we all wait in anticipation to see what a Trump presidency may bring next, it is safe to say that at the very least the American people seem to hold a vast majority belief towards one individual which is something that we rarely see.