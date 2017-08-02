FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kristen stewart oprah winfrey 21 Savage lala kent Jasmine Washington bill cosby halle berry kanye west blac chyna kendall jenner robert parks valletta tameka cottle Lauren Conrad kelly ripa angelina jolie janet jackson phaedra parks demi lovato blake shelton r. kelly bernice burgos Chris Cornell nicki minaj
Home » Entertainment

Russell Simmons Was Caught Trying To Get With A$AP Rocky’s Supermodel Ex

Todd Malm Posted On 08/02/2017
0
947 Views
2


Russell SimmonsSource: Billboard.com

Russell Simmons – the co-founder of Def Jam Records – showed his charming side for the whole world to see when he commented on a photo of a model, Chanel Iman. Chanel used to date A$AP Rocky, and the beauty was vacationing on a boat in her bikini.

Under her photo, where she captioned it with, “My type of view,” Russell, aka. Uncle Rush, boldly took a chance with the young woman while incorrectly spelling her name in the process.

He wrote, “Mine too lol! Hey, Channel.”

We have to give him props for the intentional mis-spelling of her name unless he didn’t do it on purpose.

In a report by Bossip, commenters trolled the man for his spelling error and his “awkward” attempt at getting at her.

However, his daughter, Aoki, was not pleased with her father flirting with a much younger woman, who begged him to stop making comments.

She wrote, “@unclerush dadddddddddd stopppppppp you are so embarrassing.”

Okay! #RussellSimmons! 😩 Y'all know he loves supermodels 👀 #ChanelIman

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

In an attempt to engage in some old-fashioned damage control, Russell said he didn’t mean “anything inappropriate” by his comment and said Chanel is “family.”

Advertisement

He wrote, “Aoki that’s ur sister and my buddy. Don’t make a scene lol.” So, according to Russell, he’s not even hitting on her, although it definitely seemed like he was. In case you’re not up to date, Chanel is currently dating basketball player Sterling Shepard who plays for the Giants. Despite Russell’s failure to make it happen, his ventures in other areas of his life are enough to make up for it, considering he’s currently estimated to be worth around $340 million.

Post Views: 947

Read more about A$AP Rocky Russell Simmons

Advertisement

You may also like
A$AP Rocky Wants Kendall Jenner To Come To The BET Awards So They Can Finally Make Their Red Carpet Debut
06/22/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *