Russell Simmons Was Caught Trying To Get With A$AP Rocky’s Supermodel Ex

Russell Simmons – the co-founder of Def Jam Records – showed his charming side for the whole world to see when he commented on a photo of a model, Chanel Iman. Chanel used to date A$AP Rocky, and the beauty was vacationing on a boat in her bikini.

Under her photo, where she captioned it with, “My type of view,” Russell, aka. Uncle Rush, boldly took a chance with the young woman while incorrectly spelling her name in the process.

He wrote, “Mine too lol! Hey, Channel.”

We have to give him props for the intentional mis-spelling of her name unless he didn’t do it on purpose.

In a report by Bossip, commenters trolled the man for his spelling error and his “awkward” attempt at getting at her.

However, his daughter, Aoki, was not pleased with her father flirting with a much younger woman, who begged him to stop making comments.

She wrote, “@unclerush dadddddddddd stopppppppp you are so embarrassing.”

Okay! #RussellSimmons! 😩 Y'all know he loves supermodels 👀 #ChanelIman A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

In an attempt to engage in some old-fashioned damage control, Russell said he didn’t mean “anything inappropriate” by his comment and said Chanel is “family.”

He wrote, “Aoki that’s ur sister and my buddy. Don’t make a scene lol.” So, according to Russell, he’s not even hitting on her, although it definitely seemed like he was. In case you’re not up to date, Chanel is currently dating basketball player Sterling Shepard who plays for the Giants. Despite Russell’s failure to make it happen, his ventures in other areas of his life are enough to make up for it, considering he’s currently estimated to be worth around $340 million.