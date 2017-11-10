Russell Simmons Responds To Sexual Battery Allegations

The Police of Beverly Hills investigated Russell Simmons along with Brett Ratner for a case of alleged “sexual battery” back in 2001. Lawyers for the state of California at the time of the incident decided against pressing charges due to a lack of evidence as well as the inability to identify the alleged victim.

After sixteen years, Russell is once again addressing those claims in a statement. In a report from Variety, a 29-year-old woman filed a police report in the early hours of November 3rd in 2001.

The woman claimed Ratner and Simmons “held her against her will” and touched her inappropriately.

The woman said it happened around 2:30 a.m at an address not far from where Ratner currently lives.

In a statement, the record label owner said he has been in the public’s eye for many years – practically all of his adult life. Simmons revealed that when a person, such as himself, finds himself in the spotlight for decades there is always the possibility of becoming susceptible to untrue claims.

The resurgence of the 2001 case comes not long after Ratner had to leave his office at the Warner Brothers studio due to the allegations from six women who accused him of sexual assault.

Ratner’s attorney-at-law confirmed that Russell and Brett were investigated by police, but they both cooperated. Brett’s lawyer, Braun, revealed that the model’s case lost credibility due to her making dubious accusations against several other celebrities.

His lawyer said it was not “her first rodeo” and that she had a “checkered history.” Additionally, Celebrity Insider reported earlier today that Brett “outed” Elen Page as a gay woman during the filming of X-Men: The Last Stand.