Russell Crowe Reveals Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman’s Divorce Was “Hard” For Both Of Them!

Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise used to feud, but now they are reportedly close again after co-starring in the upcoming The Mummy movie together. But the fact that they got over their differences and are friends doesn’t mean Crowe can’t be pals with the actor’s former wife, Nicole Kidman as well!

In a new interview on Kiis FM, Russell opened up about his friends’ divorce and explained that “Obviously, at the time any kind of ending a part of a relationship like that is gonna be heavy man.”

He went on to state that it was probably equally as hard on both of them.

As fans of the Hollywood stars probably remember, Cruise and Kidman split back in 2001, after being married for a decade!

Following the ugly breakup, a tell-all book by Steve Cannane, titled Fair Game: The Incredible Untold Story of Scientology in Australia, claimed that during the divorce a paranoid Tom Cruise obsessively spied on Crowe.

The journalist wrote that the actor wanted to pry into his friend’s personal life as he lived with the conviction that Crowe had a secret relationship with Kidman!

In the book, former Scientologist Marty Rathbun told journalist Cannane that Cruise “wanted to find out more about the conversations she was having with her long-term friend.”

“We got in a big background number on Crowe. We went and investigated him to find out everything about him right down to the doctor who delivered him,” the tell-all reads.

But despite the star’s extensive spying, Cruise found nothing conclusive pointing to his suspicions that Crowe and Kidman were more than just friends.

Advertisement

What do you think of the complicated friendship between the three actors?