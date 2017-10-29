Russell Crowe Is Being Fat-Shamed

Russell Crowe is the latest celebrity to be fat-shamed. Often associated with female celebrities, fat shaming is the practice of humiliating someone because they have gained weight or don’t fit into society’s standard of acceptable beauty. More male celebrities are being fat-shamed including Rob Kardashian, Kanye West, and now Russell Crowe. At 53-years-old, Russell Crowe has gained some weight, and the media is having a field day at his expense.

Several media outlets are sharing photos of Russell Crowe and using the words “fuller figure” and “fat” to describe the Oscar winner. There are additional reports claiming that Crowe’s friends and family members are discussing their concerns for his health with gossip sites.

Fat-shaming is always wrong and it doesn’t matter if the recipient is an Oscar-winning actor like Russell Crowe or someone in your local community.

Russell Crowe displays fuller figure as he models ill-fitting suit while enjoying a coffee break on set of Boy E…

Fat-shaming is gaining recognition for the harm it causes people’s emotional health, well-being, and self-confidence. People’s bodies change and weight is one of the easiest aspects of the human body to change over time.

Most people do not stay the same size throughout their adult life and there are many factors to take into account when someone gains or loses weight suddenly.

No one knows what another person is going through and something such as taking medication, stress, depression, or grief can cause someone to gain weight. Because no one knows what is contributing to a person’s weight gain, it’s best not to make vast judgments or harsh criticisms.

One of the aspects of being an actor is undergoing a physical transformation in order to take on a role. Russell Crowe has often undergone these transformations whether it involves gaining a bit of weight or bulking up for a role such as Maximus in Gladiator.

Russell Crowe is currently filming the movie Boy Erased, set for a September 28, 2018, release date and has three additional films in the works.

