Russell Brand Marries Laura Gallacher at Church Near Their Home

Russell Brand tied the knot with his fiancee in an intimate ceremony, and he celebrated the event with his family and friends. He and Laura Gallacher had an Indian-themed party.

He has now married for the second time, and he exchanged wedding vows with his fiancee over the weekend at Remenham Church near their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxon.

Recovery a guide to unf*cking yourself is coming soon but you can pre-order via the link in my bio #addiction #recovery A post shared by Russell Brand (@trewrussellbrand) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

The Sun obtained some pictures from their wedding, and they showed the bride wearing a white dress with a long slit while the groom was dressed in a three-piece suit.

Among the guests, there were also Oasis’ Noel Gallagher, the radio presenter Jonathan Ross, and the Sky Sports presenter Kristy who is the bride’s sister.

After the intimate service which took place at the church, the newlyweds boarded a New Orleans style paddle steamer along with the guests to an Indian-themed reception.

They were joined by staff wearing saris. Russell reportedly spent almost $3,000 to rent the boat.

‘They wanted a tiny, personal affair, with their daughter Mabel, family and close friends rather than a circus. It was a lovely occasion. Mabel was the guest of honor,’ a source said.

Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher, a lifestyle blogger, have dated on and off since 2007. The couple started to get serious back in 2015. Mabel, their first child, was born in November 2016.

‘I feel lit up by the idea. I’m very excited about becoming a dad, and I’m preparing myself,’ Russell said of fatherhood in an interview with Evening Standard.

‘I am just getting ready to be with a new little person and see what it is they want.’

He gave up partying for domestic life with his new family.

‘It is very calm. I look at the chickens; they hatch some eggs. I’m like a village idiot, just looking at livestock,’ he stated.

‘I’m so much happier over the course of the day to see one or two people and a few chickens, that’s a good way of living.’

Russell was married for the first time to Katy Perry. They got engaged in India, and they married in a Hindu ceremony in the country, After one year of marriage, he dumped her in a text message.