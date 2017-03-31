FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Russell Brand Gives Up Some Surprising Facts About How He Feels About Katy Perry!

Todd Malm Posted On 03/31/2017
0
0


Russell Brand And Katy PerrySource: TheIndepedent.com

Russell Brand spoke again about his marriage with Katy Perry. Shortly after Brand and Perry were divorced, Russell slammed Katy as a vapid and vacuous celebrity. The actor and comedian told John Bishop on the W Channel this week he now feels a little more empathetic to her.

He went on to describe the dynamics of their relationship before their divorce, stating “Katy was obviously very, very occupied and very busy. I was very occupied and very busy—not to the same degree, I recognize,” he recalled of their relationship.

“But it meant, I think, that [for] the sanctimony of marriage, which is a very private thing really…I supposed we perhaps—intuitively or explicitly I don’t know—understood that we better protect this thing.”

Brand said the marriage didn’t last for a long time due to the difficulties posed by the nature of fame and celebrity and the circumstances surrounding the lifestyle.

He told Bishop he has to acknowledge what they had shared at the time. He no longer looks at Perry with contempt as he once did but rather as a human being who is making her way through life as he is himself.

Russell regularly mocked the marriage in the past. Perry, on the other hand, was always very candid about the heartbreak it caused her.

Allegedly, Brand broke up with her over text message. The celebrity pop star praised him in spite of the break-up, remarking “He’s a very smart and magical man and I was totally in love with him when we were together.”

She told The Sunday Times she was totally devastated by the breakup and it had her bedridden for weeks.

