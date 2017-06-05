Rumors Of Halle Berry Pregnant At 50 Start Spreading After Photos Showing Her Belly

Halle Berry may become a mom for the third time! The glamorous and talented 50-year-old actress showed up at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 3 and fans have started buzzing that she may be pregnant. The reason is that she appeared to be cradling a baby bump on the carpet.

Halle Berry always looks amazing, and things weren’t any different when she arrived at the 16th edition of the Ball in Los Angeles.

The actress had heads turning on the red carpet at the fabulous event, and speculations quickly began to emerge.

Rumors say that she might be expecting her third child after she was photographed with her hand cradling her stomach.

The pregnancy rumors have immediately started to show up on the Internet, and Halle really had a special glow on her face as she rested her hands on the apparent bump with a large smile on her beautiful face.

The actress sported a fabulous shimmering dress with silver sequins all over it and a thin strip of sheer black paneling around her neck and stretching from her knee to her ankle beyond the location where the sparkling sequins stopped.

Halle didn’t need very much to make her look absolutely amazing, and she highlighted her looks by pulling her hair back in a messy ponytail. She also dabbed on a little bit of nude lipstick.

Her ensemble was rounded up with strappy silver high heels. We can’t really think of a better maternity look even if it is not yet officially confirmed that she will have a baby.

Berry is the mother of two beautiful kids; the first one is her daughter named Nahla, and she is nine years old. Her father is the French Canadian model Gabriel Aubry.

The two of them split back in 2010, and they were involved in a tight public custody battle that lasted two years.

After marrying her third husband, Olivier Martinez, they had their son, Maceo, aged three.

Halle and Olivier then got divorced back in December 2016. She now appers to be single but she is definitely catching men’s eyes. We still have to wait a little longer to find out if she is really pregnant and who the father is.