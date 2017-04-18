Rumors Are Swirling That Carmelo Anthony Got Another Woman Pregnant Before Split With La La Anthony

Sources indicate La La Anthony’s separation from Carmelo Anthony might be due to more scandalous reasons than people thought!

Reports earlier in the week said the NBA star allegedly impregnated another woman, but sources close to Carmelo insist that “there is no truth to the pregnancy report.”

The couple had officially broken up on Monday. They share one child together, 10-year-old Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.

Another source said Carmelo might be expecting another child and the couple doesn’t plan on reconciling their relationship.

The insider claimed, “they are done. He got this woman pregnant. La La was really upset. She knew he was messing around, and they had a moment where they were going to call it quits, but Carmelo wanted to save it.”

The source went on to say Carmelo was doing everything he could to save the relationship by proving his fidelity but La La figured out the truth on her own. Allegedly, Carmelo was fooling around with exotic dancers for a long time.

On Tuesday, La La was spotted without her 20-carat diamond ring, and everyone has been speculating that they’re done for good. La La is not willing to work on their relationship, and the hardest part will be working around the drama to raise their son.

Previously it was reported the separation was friendly, but La La already moved out of their home in the Big Apple and into her new home.

The last time they were photographed together was at the Gabrielle Union at Cipriani in New York City.

According to the source, the separation was “amicable,” but it looks like the drama ensues. Only time will tell what will happen between the former husband and wife.