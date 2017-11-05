Rumor Control: Nicki Minaj Is NOT At Odds With Beyonce Over Lil Kim Homage

The Barbies and the Beyhive fan clubs are conflicted over the recent Halloween stunt that Beyonce pulled in which she flawlessly executed multiple Lil Kim looks. On one hand, Queen Bey absolutely slayed the look but on the other, many are wondering what it means for the dynamic duo BeyNicki?

It’s no surprise that Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim are rivals. The two have taken jabs at each other many times over the years and Lil Kim has even stated in a recent interview that the beef won’t be put to rest until Minaj admits what she did wrong.

When Beyonce revealed her complete collection of looks that paid homage to the female rapper, rumors swirled that Nicki had a huge problem with it.

Lil Kim followers took to Minaj’s Instagram to rub it in her face.

One social media user bragged: “Ah ha looks like you and Beyonce aren’t so close after all she’s acknowledging the REAL queen of rap.”

Another poked fun at Minaj by stating: “Look at Beyonce’s costumes. Nicki is SHAKING.”

Of course, Nicki Minaj has seen the head-to-toe Lil Kim inspired ensembles but contrary to popular belief she doesn’t have a problem with it.

“Nicki knows that at the end of the day, they’re all grown women. Getting mad at Beyonce would be a very childish mistake. The two are very much still friends,” an insider explained.

Nicki is currently on fire. She is included in multiple songs that are at the top of charts everywhere.

The “Motorsport” rapper is also working on her new studio album. She has explained that there’s no release date because she’s unsure of what songs will make it or won’t make it on the project.

The 34-year-old is also in the middle of a romance with her legendary MC bae, Nas.

Advertisement

Both of the fan bases can relax knowing that all is well between Nicki and Beyonce.