Ruby Rose’s “Dull” Sense Of Humor “Wound Rebel Wilson Off” On The Set Of Pitch Perfect 3!

Ruby Rose probably hoped that she will just we welcome to the cast but Rebel Wilson thought that by joking with the new Pitch Perfect 3 star they will bond faster. In the end, she managed to do just the opposite! As it turns out, her sense of humor fell flat and their experience filming together did not turn out the way her fellow Aussie Rebel Wilson was expecting.

According to an insider on the set of the upcoming movie, Rebel was super excited to welcome the Orange Is the New Black star to the franchise’s cast, imagining that they will all become BFFs by bonding over life Down Under.

However, Ruby Rose was very well aware that “people never get my sense of humor.” As a consequence, she did not respond well to Rebel’s type of rapid-fire joking, and the Barden Bellas also gave up the idea that they are ever going to harmonize.

The insider claimed that Rebel felt like Ruby Rose was “dull” and therefore humorless when she didn’t respond to her jokes the way she was expecting – by rolling on the floor laughing!

The other co-stars, however, seemed to really enjoy Ruby’s personality, and they loved exactly what annoyed Wilson!

“It didn’t help that everyone else was really enjoying Ruby’s cool and quirky vibe.”

In addition, what made the situation between them even worse is the fact that Ruby Rose had a careless attitude about the whole shenanigan and she just focused on doing a good job while shooting for the film.

“She was concentrating on rocking out with her band in the movie, which probably wound Rebel up even more.”

Advertisement

Are you excited to watch Pitch Perfect 3?