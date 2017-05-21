Ruby Rose Admits That Being Mean Doesn’t Suit Her, After Slamming Katy Perry’s New Music

Ruby Rose has now changed her mind and is currently singing a different tune. After some days since the Aussie actress lashed out at Katy Perry and her brand new music, Ruby Rose resurfaced on Twitter. She seemingly went back to the whole ordeal, and in some messages which she shared this Saturday, she shed more light on the situation.

Ruby Rose said that her mission is to “stick up for the underdogs” and she also admitted that fact that usually, she doesn’t like to speak out against other people.

“Being mean doesn’t suit me and leaves me feeling dirty,” the Orange Is the New Black starlet posted.

“Truth is being mean leaves more leaks in your camp than the titanic and I… get so triggered when I think bullies don’t get held accountable, and it makes me think I should say something.. but it’s not [my] place.”

She continued saying that she has always believed that Karma does exist and the truth always comes to the surface no matter what you do.

She also admitted the fact that she is not God and she is not able to tell when this will happen.

“Clearly comes from being bullied in school & wanting to stick up for the underdogs,” she concluded. “However I shouldn’t stoop because then the [message] is mixed.”

The whole drama began when Ruby Rose targeted Katy Perry and her “sloppy mess” (how she called it) of newly released tracks and also the singer’s participation in Hillary Clinton’s run for president.

She also said that she think that everything that is going on in the world from re-branding as political activist only to ditch it and go low is quite a bummer.

After this, rumors began speculating the fact that Ruby’s rand was inspired by her friendship with Taylor Swift who is currently in a feud with Perry.

While the Song to the Rythm songstress still had to respond to all these comments coming from Rose, she revealed the meaning behind her newest diss track with Nicki Minaj, Swish Swish. “That’s kinda what this record is about, it’s just like 360-degree liberation,” she said.