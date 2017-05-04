Royal Staff Called To Buckingham Palace For Emergency Meeting!

BBC’s Peter Hunt revealed that a staff meeting was held at 10:00 am. Hunt reported “there is not a cause for concern regarding the health of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip,” despite the rumors.

Palace officials have not yet disclosed the reason for the emergency meeting this morning or why it was so last minute.

In a document obtained by the Daily Mail, the Queen’s most senior aides called the Royal member’s entire household for the meeting.

Servants from royal residences across the United Kingdom was ordered to go to London as well.

Even though no one has learned why the sudden gathering occurred, it hasn’t stopped a flurry of rumor and speculation around and in London.

A source revealed, “although meetings involving the entire royal household are occasionally called, the way this has been done at the eleventh hour is highly unusual and suggests that there is something major to be disseminated.”

The insider went on to say no one knows as of yet why the meetings were called, but it appears to be important considering the abrupt nature of the announcement.

It probably isn’t related to the health of the Queen considering she was photographed at Buckingham Palace to meet with Theresa May, the British Prince Minister on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The meeting between the PM and the Queen marked the dissolution of Parliament for the General Election.

It’s possible the meeting was called due to the spontaneous call by Theresa May for the general election to strengthen her hand at convincing voters to leave the European Union.

Phillip was on royal duty today when he opened the new stand at Lord’s cricket ground.

The 95-year-old Duke of Edinburg had joked before he got into his car, “you’re about to see the world’s most experienced plaque unveiler.”