Royal Engagement? Meghan Markle Spotted Wearing An “H” Ring

It looks like despite the opposition they’ve encountered Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are definitely not going to break up anytime soon. In fact, the two are so serious that royal wedding bells might be heard very soon.

Has Prince Harry popped the question already? New pictures that show the American Suits actress wearing a very special ring make us believe so.

Recently, Meghan Markle was spotted out shopping for flowers and the paparazzi as well as a few eyewitnesses could not help but notice how radiant and happy she looked. Furthermore, there was another thing that attracted their attention as well – on her finger there was a ring that had the letter H on it!

Obviously, Harry gave it to her as a sign of his love.

As fans of the couple already know, the Prince has reportedly expressed his deep feelings for the American actress that enchanted him so much he went against his royal relatives in order to be with her.

Although the actress was alone on her trip, there is no doubt that the couple are stronger than ever lately.

Not only are they holding the fort against the disapproving and sometimes downright racist comments of the Prince’s family but according to sources Harry is preparing to propose to Markle. He even reportedly had her meet the rest of his family in preparation for the big event.

The actress met Prince Charles in November — and his wife, Camilla, wasn’t thrilled. She ordered Harry to dump the once-divorced star, but was unsuccessful in her pleas.

Furthermore, the prince in love is ready to make his relationship with Meghan public and official by taking her as his date to his sister-in-law Pippa Middleton’s upcoming wedding.

Showing up to such an important royal event together will most definitely cement their relationship in the eyes of his family.

Do you think Meghan and Harry are ready to say “I do” already?