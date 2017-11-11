Roy Moore Is Losing Ground Against Doug Jones After He Was Accused Of Having Improper Contacts With Four Underage Girls

Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore was supposed to be focusing on his opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, but instead, he is running around conducting interviews and answering questions about dating and sexually assaulting underage girls.

In a lengthy article published in the Washington Post, four women have come forward to say Moore, a Republican politician and former federal judge, pursued them and had sexual relations when they were between the ages of 14 and 18.

According to the alleged victims, they met the former state Supreme Court chief justice when he was in the mid or early 30s.

Leigh Corfman

Corfman is the first woman to speak to the publication, saying that she met Moore as she was sitting on a bench outside of an Alabama courthouse when she was 14.

She told the newspaper that he drove her to the woods and he kissed her.

They met a second time where he undressed her and guided “her hand to touch him over his underwear.”

Corfman said: “I wanted it over with — I wanted out. Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over.”

Gloria Thacker Deason

Deason said at the age of 18; she was a high school cheerleader who went on several dates with Moore who served her Mateus Rosé wine. Please note that the legal drinking age in Alabama was 19.

Wendy Miller

Miller was only 14 and working as a Santa’s helper at the Gadsden Mall when Moore introduced himself to her.

When she turned 16, Moore asked her to go out with him, and her mother said no.

Debbie Wesson Gibson

Gibson stated that at the age of 17, Moore spoke to her high school civics class and they later dated.

In a statement to the Post, Moore claimed it was fake news and slammed the article, saying: “These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign. Let me be clear: I have never provided alcohol to minors, and I have never engaged in sexual misconduct. Why would women say these things if they are not true? I cannot fully answer that.”

In a very confusing interview with Sean Hannity, Moore said this about Gibson: “It has been 40 years. I remember her as a good girl. I do not remember specific dates. I know her, but I do not remember going out on dates.”

Asked about Deason’s allegations, Moore said: “As I recall she was 19 or older. I never provided alcohol to a minor. I seem to remember her as a good girl.”

New polls show the race is tightening between Jones and Moore.