Rousey Gets Absolutely Destroyed by Nunes

Well that didn’t go according to plan, unless you are Tyron Woodley or a bookmaker – both predicting a loss for Rousey. It wasn’t just a loss, it was absolute destruction – all in less than a minute. Amanda Nunes successfully defended her belt against the former undefeated champion via a first round TKO in the main even of UFC 207.

In what was billed as the glorious return of Ronda Rousey after a 13-month hiatus, the main event was set up for Rousey to reclaim her mantle as the best fighter in the world. However, things could not have turned out more differently. Nunes completely dominated Rousey, beating her in just 48 seconds, in the first round. She was so dominant that she outlanded Rousey 27-7 in strikes.

One of the biggest questions coming into this match was whether Rousey would be able to survive a clean shot to the chin. The answer was a painful no. The bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, wasted no time in landing a massive right hand. Thereafter, Nunes made short work of the former undefeated champion.

After the fight, Rousey wasted no time getting out of there, storming off before giving Nunes the customary shake that indicates sportsmanship and a respect for the winner of the bout. She was criticized for that gesture by fans and pundits alike. Jeff Wagenheim of the Washington Post, for example, called her gesture classless.

On the flip side, there’s no putting into words how much this win means for Nunes. She is now the first woman to successfully defend the bantamweight title since Rousey. She had set her sights on Rousey after winning the belt from Miesha Tate, as she knew that Rousey was the biggest possible fight she could have. The fight can only mean bigger and better things for her. The disparity in their purses – $3 million and $100,000 for Rousey and Nunes respectively, shows as much. The big paydays for Rousey might be long gone.

Rousey’s image and value have definitely taken a hit, with the loss indicating that she isn’t the best fighter in the business anymore. Only time will tell if this is her last fight in the Octagon.