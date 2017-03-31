Rosie O’Donnell Slams Donald Trump – Says Melania Should Leave Him!

Rosie O’Donnell is not giving up in her criticism of Donald Trump and his administration. This time she had something to say to Melania Trump, the first lady. She took to Twitter to tell the former model to leave the real estate mogul.

O’Donnell, who is 55-years-old now, has a longstanding feud with the Celebrity Apprentice host. Her past relationships with the Donald have been mocking his hairstyle, calling him a racist, mocking the President’s youngest son Barron, and she mentioned that Trump was not a self-made man as he has claimed he is.

Melania wrote on Twitter “I urge you to not be afraid to fail – as failure will never have the power to define you, as long as you learn from it.”

The host of The View wrote – with egregious grammar and spelling – “Which is y u need to divorce him. Take ur son n parents and FLEE.”

@FLOTUS – which is y u need to divorce him – take ur son n parents and FLEE — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 29, 2017

Melania, who has been absent for much of Trump’s campaign and Presidency, has stayed in New York City with the couple’s son Barron, 11, while her husband has moved to the White House.

The first lady wrote her tweet as a part of her speech for the International Women of Courage award ceremony honoring 12 women at the State Department on Wednesday.

It was a special event for Melania, as it was the first time she has given a formal on-camera speech since Trump was inaugurated as President in January of this year.

Melania’s speech did not address Trump’s behavior or the difficulties of the Trump administration, but instead gave a speech that was meant to empower young women across the globe.

According to a source, Melania is finding it difficult to take on the new role and the criticisms that often come with it. The source said, “Melania is unhappy with how her life ended up and she is miserable.”