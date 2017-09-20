Rosie O’Donnell Shoots Back At ‘Vengeful Child’ Chelsea Following Diss Interview: ‘You Wanna Go A Few Rounds In Public?’

Rosie O’Donnell took to social media yesterday to speak out against her estranged daughter Chelsea after she announced her pregnancy and also commented on the bad relationship she has with her mom. Chelsea made it very clear during an interview that she will not allow Rosie to be part of her kid’s life.

Upset over Chelsea’s statements, Rosie couldn’t help but shoot back by sharing a handwritten letter allegedly written by Chelsea after she left home.

‘She is 20…not a teen…she’s married and pregnant…she does not want anything to do with me…great stop…doing interviews go live your life. We’ve been here before Chelsea…u wanna go a few rounds in public…seems so…Michelle’s death = money 4 Chelsea,’ she added later on.

As you may be aware, O’Donnell’s former wife Michelle Rounds tragically passed away last week.

Rosie and the now late Michelle got married when Chelsea was a teen.

She seemed really bothered by the fact that her daughter displayed their dirty laundry in public and wanted to the same by tweeting these things.

She was so upset that she even replied to a user begging her to delete the tweets.

But she wouldn’t quit the feud!

O’Donnell assured everybody that she is not at all breaking down over what Chelsea said but on the contrary, she is standing up to her ‘vengeful child’ who uses tabloids to diss her own mother publicly.