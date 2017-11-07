Roselyn Sanchez And Her Husband Welcome Their Second Baby!

The pair has welcomed their second bundle of joy! 44-year-old actress Roselyn Sanchez and her hubby Eric Winter have expanded their family.

They welcomed baby number two – a boy – earlier in the week and then took to social media to announce the big and happy news.

The new mother of two posted a pic of balloons and flowers on Monday, captioning it: ‘GRACIAS… Thank you to my beautiful friends for the love! Baby boy is perfect… estamos felices …. #diosesfiel🙏.’

GRACiAS… Thank you to my beautiful friends for the love! Baby boy is perfect… estamos felices… #diosesfiel🙏 A post shared by roselyn sanchez (@roselyn_sanchez) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

During the weekend Winter also shared on Instagram a touching message about their first child – 5-year-old daughter Sebella finally getting a sibling and becoming a big sister.

‘This little one had a life changing experience in the last two days. Big sis watching out over the world for her little brother. So proud of her! #imabigsisternow 🎉❤️💙,’ the 41-year-old man wrote.

Winter and Sanchez shared the news that they were pregnant with their second kid last summer in July.

The happy pair walked down the aisle back in November of 2008.

Their wedding took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Four years later, in January of 2012, Sanchez and Winter welcomed their daughter.

Congratulations on the addition to the family!