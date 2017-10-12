Rose McGowan’s Twitter Account Gets Suspended — Holly Marie Combs And Patricia Arquette Rush To Her Defense

After getting blasted, Twitter has finally decided to explain why Rose McGowan’s Twitter account was suspended.

Last night, the Going All the Way actress posted a message that revealed that she could no longer tweet because she had been hit with a suspension.

McGowan wrote on Instagram: “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY.”

McGowan, who received an undisclosed settlement from Harvey Weinstein, has been very vocal about the scandal.

She called Weinstein’s friend Donna Karan, a “scum in a fancy dress,” and had some harsh words for Ben Affleck.

In a matter of house, the Grindhouse star received the support of many celebrities.

They demanded answers from Twitter and bashed the company for allowing Donald Trump to write menacing tweets, yet silencing a sexual assault victim.

McGowan’s friend, former Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs, said: “Wtf @Twitter @jack? My timeline is inundated with heinously offensive bots daily, and this is the account you suspend? I need an explanation.”

Patricia Arquette also went after Twitter: “@rosemcgowan ‘s twitter account has been suspended. I expect to start seeing smear stories on her anytime now. This is the sad reality.”

Paul Feig shared: “Wow, @Twitter, seriously? THIS is the account you suspend but not Trump who threatened to wipe out another country? Suspend me too, please.”

Twitter was forced to issue a statement explaining why McGowan’s account was temporarily blocked.

The company said: “We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan’s team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates of our Terms of Service. The Tweet was removed, and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future,”

The statement went on to say: “Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices.”

Some commenters find the explanation flimsy.