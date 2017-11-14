FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
corey feldman janet jackson Jada Pinkett Smith carmelo anthony sylvester stallone blake shelton gwen stefani apollo nida Rose McGowan gal gadot justin bieber bernice burgos kenya moore harvey weinstein Lynda Carter Kevin Spacey angelina jolie jessica alba tom sizemore george clooney eva mendes charlie sheen kirk frost
Home » Hollywood

Rose McGowan Officially Arrested After The Issuing Of Her Warrant By Authorities

Todd Malm Posted On 11/14/2017
1
766 Views
0


Rose McGowanSource: BusinessInsider.com

Rose McGowan took herself into the police station after the authorities issued a warrant for her arrest for felony possession of a controlled substance. The County Sheriff Office of Loudoun told Us Weekly that the 44-year-old actress went to jail and took a mugshot. However, the police released her on a $5,000 bond.

McGowan took to Twitter to “fight back” against her arrest warrant a few weeks ago. The Charmed alum believed that her arrest warrant was merely a front alleging a conspiracy of some type. Since the Harvey Weinstein case exploded, McGowan has been an outspoken critic on the behalf of women’s’ issues.

She rhetorically asked, “are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of horsesh*t!”

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department spokesperson, Rob Yingling, revealed to several publications that the charges against the actress were real.

Yingling said she arrived in Washington DC at Dulles airport on the 20th of January, 2017, and she left behind an item which contained trace substances of what was later identified by police as an illegal drug.

Her legal trouble came not long after she publicly accused Weinstein of rape.

After staying relatively silent for many years, she went to The Women’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan, and delivered her first speech to the public since speaking out against the former producer.

During her speech, she said, “I have been silenced for twenty years. And you know what? I’m just like you!” Corey Feldman also insinuated he was the victim of a conspiracy after police pulled his tour bus over.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the authorities booked a member of his band, and they had to pay a fine for possessing marijuana. The former Lost Boys star is currently trying to raise money for a documentary which will expose pedophiliac rings in Hollywood.

Post Views: 766

Read more about corey feldman harvey weinstein Rose McGowan

Advertisement

You may also like
Corey Feldman Shifts Focus From $10 Million To $1 Million As Fears Of Retaliation From Pedophile Ring Mount
11/16/2017
Corey Feldman Ignored By Hollywood As He Continues To Speak Out Against Hollywood Pedophiles
11/16/2017
Rose McGowan Claims She Will “Clearly Plead Not Guilty” To Her Felony Drug Charges
11/15/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Alex
11/16/2017 at 10:48 pm
Reply

I love Rose McGowan and believe her being sexually exploited. I support her 100%
I do not believe there was a conspiracy regarding a controlled substance in her luggage but do believe there’s varying ways cocaine get or be places. That had nothing to do with Hollywood but lifestyle.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *