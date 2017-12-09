Rose McGowan Calls Alyssa Milano ‘Fake’: ‘You Make Me Want To Vomit’

Rose McGowan slammed her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano on December 8 for showing support for Harvey Weinstein’s ex. Check out what she said.

Rose blasted Alyssa for supporting Georgina Chapman. ‘You make me want to vomit,’ she posted. ‘You gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one.’

You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one – People https://t.co/XCdTWyp4dd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

Rose’s tweet targeted at Alyssa came right after her interview on the Today show, where she talked about Georgina amid the various sexual assault allegations that were made against Weinstein.

‘Georgina is doing very well,’ Alyssa stated about Georgina who revealed the facts that she’s leaving Weinstein back in October.

‘She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman. I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity, given the situation.’

‘Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby,’ Rose posted later.

This way, she threw shade at Bill Cosby’s wife, who remained by his side amid the sexual assault accusations that were made against him.

Besides all this, Rose also agreed with a tweet that said Weinstein ‘bullied abused women’ into wearing his wife’s clothes. She also noted that Georgina ‘knew who and [what] she married and why.’

Rose was present all over social media sharing her thoughts about the scandal. She also slammed Meryl Streep for her response to the allegations made against Weinstein.

Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

‘No, Meryl, IT’S A F—ING CRIME. You are such a lie # ROSEARMY,’ Rose reportedly posted. She responded to an article that was published by USA Today and was entitled ‘Meryl Streep on Harvey Weinstein allegations: It’s ‘the most gargantuan example of disrespect.’

More and more women keep coming forward sharing their horrible stories involving Weinstein. Rose was also one of these women who had enough courage to share her story about him in a New York Times article.

Advertisement

She claimed that he raped her and she also pointed out more sexual predators in Hollywood. Rose also said that Weinstein wanted to buy her silence for $1 million.