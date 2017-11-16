Rose Byrne Gives Birth To Second Child

Congratulations are in order for actress Rose Byrne and actor Bobby Cannavale who have just welcomed their second child together. It looks like the two of them received a very special gift right in time for the holidays.

The two already have a 21-month-old son named Rocco. At 38, Byrne spoke about how she was feeling during this pregnancy as opposed to the first one with Jones magazine.

“I’m a little tired but feeling good. Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you’re pregnant, which is fabulous.”

The gender of the new baby hasn’t been revealed but it seems that both mother and baby are doing very well.

Bryne spoke about the wonder and madness of motherhood last year after Rocco was born saying that he has brought out even better qualities in herself that she hadn’t really noticed or used. She talked about the massive amount of responsibility that is immediately felt when a baby is born. It can sometimes be incredibly overwhelming, especially when the influx of hormones are added to the mix. Being responsible for another person can be a very daunting and overwhelming task.

Byrne has a great relationship with her parents and says that she frequently goes to them for advice and support. Both Byrne and Cannavale have bustling and impressive acting careers. They met in 2012 and have done three projects together, Annie, Adult Beginners, and Spy. It seems like the two enjoy working together just as much as they enjoy spending time together as a couple and now as a bustling little family.

As is the case with many long term partners in Hollywood, the two get mistaken for being married quite often. This recently happened to Byrne last year when she was on the Today show. The presenter called Cannavale her husband, which elicited a very strange facial expression from Byrne.

She and the 47-year-old actor are not married but they have chosen to be in a long term relationship and have and raise children together.