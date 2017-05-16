Rosario Dawson Found Her 26-Year-Old Cousin Dead In Her Home!

Rosario Dawson apparently found her 26-year-old cousin dead in her home in Los Angeles. The woman’s name was Vaneza Ines Vasquez, and she was currently working for Dawson.

The 38-year-old actress went downstairs after she got home in her Venice Beach apartment last Thursday where she saw her family member unconscious lying on the floor.

The Clerks II performer immediately called paramedics, but by the time they got there, they couldn’t resuscitate the woman.

Rosario’s cousin had been suffering from migraines, and she also had hypertension.

Daily Mail reported that Vaneza did not suffer from substance abuse but instead died of “natural causes,” although it certainly isn’t natural for a 26-year-old woman to drop dead.

Vaneza’s mother Lis Centeno paid tribute to her deceased daughter on Facebook saying, “Vaneza, my sweet, sweet, beautiful baby – your passing has left me destroyed,” but she knows her daughter is in heaven now.

Her friend Francisco Gomez said it is “still not registering that you’re gone,” and the world has lost a beautiful person.

Rosario often speaks about the significance of having close ties with friends and family and was raised by her mother Isabel, but she never met her biological father.

In an interview with The Guardian, the star said her mother became pregnant with her at age seventeen and only found out she was expecting when she was picked for the 1980 Olympic volleyball team and was forced to take a test.

While Rosario’s father did not stay with her mother, she was adopted later by her mom’s boyfriend who began seeing Isabel when she was just eight months pregnant.

Rosario explained she “thinks about that now,” the fact that such a young man married a woman knowing the baby didn’t belong to him. It’s something that “doesn’t happen.”