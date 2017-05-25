Rosario Dawson Breaks Her Silence About Finding 26 Y.O. Cousin Dead Inside Her Home

Rosario Dawson has been going through a nightmare, but now she is finally able to open up more about what happened to her cousin. As CI readers know, the woman was just 26 years old, and Dawson found her dead in her house earlier this month.

Vaneza Ines Vasquez was found by Rosario unresponsive in her Los Angeles home.

Even though she was taken to a hospital in record time, she was unfortunately pronounced dead upon arrival.

The autopsy performed on Vasquez’ corpse revealed that she died of natural causes.

It was also revealed that Vasquez, who was also working for Dawson at the time of her death, was suffering from horrible headaches and hypertension.

“My cousin just died, Vaneza [Ines Vazquez], and I’m coming up on the 6-year anniversary of my grandmother’s passing,” Rosario told Build Series yesterday.

“And from 75 to 26, you just don’t know when your time is. I just do not want to be in any kind of position where I’m looking back going, ‘Ah, I should’ve, could’ve, would have, didn’t, damn!’”

After her cousin tragically and shockingly passed away, the woman promised to spend more time with her family and not take anything for granted anymore.

“Tomorrow is not guaranteed, and you want to make sure the people that you love know that, and that you are doing things with your time that you are proud of, because it goes by so fast,” she said, inspiringly.

“I have been dealing with a lot of loss lately and reconnecting with my family and my friends in a different way,” she added.

Advertisement

We are sure it wasn’t the easiest thing to go through, but we are glad the actress is staying strong and actually learning valuable lessons too.