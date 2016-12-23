Rooney Mara Wants No Part Of Taylor Swift’s Girl Squad

Taylor Swift can’t always get what she wants — no matter how hard she tries.

Advertisement

Apparently Rooney Mara wants no part of Swift and her odd circle of friends.

According to OK, Swift is “desperate to convince the 31-year-old actress to join her ‘girl squad.” However, the source claims Mara has told her to “take a hike.”

“Rooney doesn’t want to be part of anybody’s entourage, despite Taylor’s incessant string of invitations to party. She even turned down Taylor’s invite to her July 4th Rhode Island bash.”

People on social media were eating up the Taylor and Rooney drama. Gomez recently finished a stint in rehab and is hoping to purge her friends list, according to OK magazine.

is…………..taylor swift trying to fuck rooney mara ??? im DED pic.twitter.com/eXRN044215 — Celesbian Gossip (@celesbians) December 22, 2016

Good job Rooney Mara https://t.co/8DYCix2iND — Robert Butler III (@RB3Schmoes) December 22, 2016

Some ladies linked to Swifts inner circle include the likes of Lorde, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne.

Swift formed the close friendships after constant media attention regarding her love life. Many of the girls appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” video.

What do you think of Tay Tay’s odd girl squad? Would you join the ladies?

Earlier this week it was revealed that Swift was no longer allowed to hang out with Selena Gomez. According to reports those close to Gomez think Swift is a bad influence. Gomez recently finished a stink in rehab and wants to purge her friends list, reports OK magazine.

Swift didn’t have an all bad week. She didn’t get some orerry exciting news.

Advertisement

On Tuesday billboard announced that Swift now has 70 Top Hot 100 singles — the second most of all time! The number one spot is held by the queen of soul herself Aretha Franklin.