Ronda Rousey’s UFC Future looks Bleak

Ronda Rousey blew what looked like her last chance to redeem herself in her match against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. Just as we predicted, it now seems like her UFC career is done for good. On the bright side, she can always become a movie star or move to the WWE. Well maybe…

Rousey issued a statement stating in part that she needs to take some time out to reflect and deliberate about the future. The statement came after getting destroyed by Amanda Nunes in less than a minute at UFC 207.

She went on to say her total focus this year (2016) was getting victory the next time she got in the Octagon. She sounded clearly unnerved, adding that even when you prepare and give your all and desire something so sorely, sometimes it doesn’t work out how you planned.

Ronda, who stormed out of the Octagon without talking to anyone, except a few fans, looks like her time in the UFC has come to an end. it is never a good sign when your mom would like to see you quit for good. As reported by my colleague, Ronda’s mom would also like to see her retire. She admitted that she wouldn’t want to see her daughter hit like that again. Although her mom also said that it wouldn’t be a good idea to make such a huge decision at an emotional time, her words left no doubt about the inevitable.

Just as Tyron Woodley said the day before the fight, evolution has caught up with Ronda, meaning there are better, faster and maybe even stronger fighters than her now. She had a good run, and what she did for female fighters and the UFC will never be forgotten.

She just has to start practicing her acting and wrestling skills now.