Ronda Rousey’s Fiancé Is A Felon – Inside His Shocking Assault Conviction!

Travis Browne reportedly broke someone’s jaw in three places! It turns out that Ronda Rousey’s fiance doesn’t just get violent in the octagon but also in day to day life. Apparently, the man has been convicted before for punching a man in the face with extreme force.

34-year-old Browne was found guilty of felony assault stemming from a fight he had with a man during a basketball game at Stagecoach Park in Carlsbad, California back in 2002.

According to police reports, after a verbal altercation between Browne and Christopher Barnard, the defendant approached the victim and pushed him to the ground.

The other basketball players attempted to prevent the fight, but Browne pushed through all of them and punched Barnard in the face before walking away.

The victim suffered extensive injuries and was hospitalized for three days.

‘The injuries he suffered were severe: his jaw was broken in three places, surgery was required to treat the fractures, and his jaw was wired shut for 4 weeks. The medical expenses required to address Barnard’s injuries exceeded $18,000, most of which was covered by the State Victim Compensation program.’

The violent incident was investigated for weeks by the police before they finally found Browne and apprehended him.

In 2003 he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years of felony probation, aside from being ordered to do community service.

In 2015 he appealed the case asking to be turned into a misdemeanor instead, but the prosecutor argued that the violent attack was too brutal for that.

At the time he was married to Jenna Webb and after his father in law pleaded with the court, arguing that his daughter was never in danger while with the man, the court agreed to reduce his felony.

Just a few months later, Jenna posted photos of bruises on her body that she claimed were from Browne hitting her.

Jenna issued a lengthy statement on the matter, claiming she had the moral obligation to bring awareness to cases of domestic abuse in which victims usually remain silent.

Browne’s legal team, however, argued that: ‘If Travis Browne, a 6 foot 7 seven inches, 250 pounds man is going to abuse you, you’re probably going to have to go to the hospital, but apparently, there were no hospital visits.’