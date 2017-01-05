Ronda Rousey’s Coach Breaks His Silence

Ronda Rousey’s Coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, has received a lot of slack for Ronda’s shocking display in her last two fights. Fans, pundits and even Ronda’s mum has an opinion about his suitability as her coach. However, Edmond is staying positive about it all. He’s tuning out all the hate and looks like he has gotten good at it.

He spoke to some reporters on his way out of the Glendale Fighting Club on Tuesday. He was grilled on all the hate he has gotten since Ronda’s devastating loss to Nunes, as well as asked if we would see Ronda in the Octagon again. He responded saying that “it’s all good”, and that it doesn’t matter what the critics say. He also added that no decision has been made on Ronda’s return. He responded while flashing the peace and okay signs.

Ronda has gone into hiding since her loss at UFC 207, but in a statement she issued, she stated that she’s taking time to reflect on her the future. Her mother has acted as somewhat of a spokesperson for her. Her mum, AnnMaria De Mars, has said that her daughter is disappointed and sad about her loss, that she needs time to make a decision on whether she’ll return to the UFC.

When she was quizzed about Ronda’s coach, she responded with the classic “my comments remain the same”. Ronda’s mom previously called her coach an idiot and a fraud, and blamed him for her loss to Holly Holmes. Harsh! However, there may be some truth to it, as UFC pundits have basically shared the same sentiments.

Keep staying positive Edmond, we’re sure you’ll bounce back soon.