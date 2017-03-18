Ronda Rousey Wants More ‘BLINDSPOT’ Episodes

Ronda Rousey really enjoyed filming her episode on the NBC show Blindspot if her comments are true. The UFC superstar wants to continue her role on the show for the foreseeable future according to her and UFC head honcho Dana White.

Rousey plays a tough prison inmate serving time for the illegal transportation of weapons across state lines on the NBC show.

The UFC legend, who shot her scenes for the show a little over two weeks ago, said that her experience on Blindspot was amazing. She said she really loved it and hopes she gets to reprise her role.

UFC Boss Dana White also echoed the same sentiments while going into more detail about her future in Hollywood. He said that if Blindspot goes on for another season, she wants to stay there. She loved it and had a great time with the cast and everybody involved.

He added that he’s sure she’ll have more roles in the future because that’s what she wants to do – and she’s good at whatever she wants to do.

After months of speculation, Rousey and Dana seem to have confirmed what we knew for a long time – she’s done with the UFC and moving to Hollywood.

In previous articles, I stated that there was no way she would come back after losing her last 2 fights the way she did. I also said that she would most likely go into acting as opposed to the WWE due to her previous success in Hollywood and her apparent love for acting.

It seems like I was right! This could be her launching pad to bigger and better things outside the squared circle. We wish her the best and we’ll definitely keep you up to speed on any developments.