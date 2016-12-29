Ronda Rousey v. Amands Nunes is UFC 207’s headline

UFC bantamweight Ronda Rousey has only one thing on her mind these days: to win back the belt she conceded over a year ago. The fight against Amanda Nunes will take place Friday night, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and it’s expected to be a blast.

The 29-year-old fighter has been off the spotlights in 2016, after her defeat against Holly Holm, but her long-awaited return is an event that no mix martial arts fan can miss. Rousey’s loss to Holm was brutal, especially because it came after a knockout, but more surprising was the former Olympic judo bronze medalist’s decision to stay away from the octagon for such a long time.

Holly Holm applied Rousey her only defeat in her UFC career, so the disappointment was real. Now, Ronda is in excellent form and it’s clear for everyone that she means business. After all, she and her belt have been too long apart one from each other.

“I don’t care how this pay-per-view does. I don’t care how much money I make. I don’t care about interviews and I don’t care how I look. All I care about is winning my belt back on Friday night and that’s it.”, the 29-year-old Californian said in a brief video about the UFC 207 event posted by TMZ on Wednesday.

After a period of turbulence in her career, Ronda seems more determined than ever to win the fight. Given the tradition wrapped along the belt in the past year, she has all the reasons to be so confident.

After her win against Rousey, Holm lost the belt to Miesha Tate. However, the 30-year-old American couldn’t hold it for too long and conceded it to Brazilian Amanda Nunes, so the challenger has always prevailed recently. Is it Ronda’s time again? Her fans surely hope so, especially after Rousey announced that if she loses this fight to Nunes, UFC 207 could be her last representation.

No matter who you cheer for, Rousey v. Nunes is a contest with so much potential, between two champions with two different fight styles, so you’d better not miss it.