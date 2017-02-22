Ronda Rousey Scores A New Acting Job, Is Her Fighting Career Certainly Over?

With two defeats in her last two fights, it seems that Ronda Rousey’s career as a UFC fighter is most likely over.

Even UFC president Dana White expressed his opinion about this, saying that the 30-years old MMA superstar is “probably done.” So, what’s next for Ronda?

According to White, who spoke about Ronda’s future when he was invited to the UFC Unfiltered podcast she will most probably not return to Octagon, not only due to the fact that Ronda lost the last fights against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, but more because she put some serious money into her bank account over the last few years.

Now, she’ll probably want to follow some other dreams she has and explore more avenues in her life.

In 2014, Ronda told ESPN that she hopes that one day she’ll become the highest-grossing actor in the world! With appearances on Entourage and Furious 7 in 2015, as well as an episode of Comedy Central’s Drunk History in 2016, it’s fair to assume that she might want to concentrate more on her acting career.

After obtaining a guest role in NBC’s Blindspot, Ronda can actually make it happen!

In the show, the former Olympic bronze medalist plays the role of a female prison inmate, named Devon Penberthy, who grew up in a working-class family from the White Mountains of New Hampshire and now is in big trouble for transporting weapons across state lines.

After her disappointing loss to Brazilian Amanda Nunes, Rousey kept a low profile, with public appearances limited to visiting Standing Rock protests, to bring people supplies.

Ronda Rousey’s lack of interest in training for another fight may indicate that she’s already taken a decision, but you never know, the bantamweight champion might still surprise everyone with a sudden comeback sometime in the future.