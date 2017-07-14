Ronda Rousey Reignites WWE Rumors After Showing Up To Women’s Event

Rumors that Ronda Rousey is joining the WWE have been circulating for months. Now it looks like those rumors might actually be coming true based on a few hints left by the former UFC champion. After Rousey made an appearance at Wrestlemania 31, it seems that having her join on a more full-time basis is something fans want to see.

Ronda Rousey’s back to back UFC losses mean that her career as an MMA fighter is probably over. At least the part where she fights in huge, publicized matches for huge paychecks is in the past.

A move to the WWE would mean more money and fame for Rousey. Considering all the TV and movie appearances she’s made, it’s safe to say that fame and fortune aren’t something that she would shy away from.

Another thing to consider is that the WWE wants Ronda Rousey. Vince McMahon has even said as much about wanting the UFC fighter to join his company and wrestle with the other women of the WWE.

The first taping for the WWE’s Mae Young Classic was on Thursday and Rousey was there. She and her friends were seen arriving at the Orlando, Florida event.

Apparently, Rousey’s appearance at the Mae Young Classic wasn’t a sign that she was going to compete. Instead, Ronda was reportedly in attendance to support her friend Shayna Baszler, who was competing that day as a wrestler even though she is also an MMA fighter.

It’s no secret that Ronda Rousey as a WWE wrestler would be incredibly successful. Fans of the sport would welcome her into the fold with open arms.

Many fans believe that if Ronda agreed to sign on with the brand and get in the ring with other female wrestlers, she would be highly popular. Both because of her ability to perform athletically as well as her speaking ability would make Rousey an instant hit.

Advertisement

So far, rumors that Ronda Rousey is joining the WWE are just that, rumors. However, it’s no secret that everyone from Vince McMahon to WWE fans to Rousey’s fans would love to see this happen.