FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Aaron Hernandez amanda nunes donald trump serena williams larsa pippen ryan lochte cristiano ronaldo john cena aaron rodgers james corden nikki bella Brooklyn Beckham brock lesnar gisele bundchen tiger woods tom brady vince mcmahon kyrie irving daniel jacobs dana white conor mcgregor
Home » Sports

Ronda Rousey Just Got Engaged To Boyfriend Travis Browne!

Todd Malm Posted On 04/20/2017
0
357 Views
2


Rhonda Rousey and Travis Browne In Beverly HillsSource: People.com

UFC Superstar Ronda Rousey is officially engaged to her boyfriend and fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne!

The mixed martial artist, who is 30-years-old, was seen out with her new diamond ring while strolling through the streets of Los Angeles, California.

The UFC couple told TMZ, the proposal happened last week during a far away vacation.

Travis, 34-years-old, said, “we were under a waterfall in New Zealand it felt like the right place to do it.”

Rousey broke into a big smile and said, “we’re getting married!”

The pair has been a couple since 2015 and has managed to keep their relationship out of the media apart from some mean comments from Browne’s ex-wife who also accused Travis of domestic abuse.

Rousey admitted she is not familiar with weddings saying, “I don’t know what goes into planning a wedding. It could be really easy. I don’t need a lot, just some decorations, and some flowers, somewhere to go, somewhere to eat, and people around!”

Dana White previously commented he thinks Rousey is done with the sport, and with the wedding to plan, Ronda is becoming comfortable and living a relaxed lifestyle outside of the ring.

Allegedly, she’s getting ready to make a switch to a career in Hollywood. Judging by the way she seems to be so happy with Browne, Dana is probably right!

Advertisement

Ronda’s comeback attempt didn’t go exactly the way she had planned. The fight with Amanda Nunes back at the end of 2016 ended with a defeat in 48 seconds!

Post Views: 357


Read more about amanda nunes dana white ronda rousey Travis Browne ufc

You may also like
Ronda Rousey To End Up In The WWE?
04/02/2017
Ronda Rousey Wants More ‘BLINDSPOT’ Episodes
03/18/2017
Conor McGregor Says Mayweather Is ‘Petrified” to Fight Him
03/18/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *