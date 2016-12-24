Advertisement
Ronda Rousey Has Been Busy on Instagram

Sali Vega Posted On 12/24/2016
Rousey and Nunes on InstagramSource: Inquisitr.com

Who knew celebrities were as petty as us mere mortals. According to the reports, Ronda Rousey has taken her beef with Amanda Nunes one step further. No she didn’t burn Amanda’s house down. She just did what any of us regular folk would do, she unfollowed and blocked the current UFC bantamweight champion on Instagram. This definitely means war!!

Apparently, the bantamweight champ is in L.A to promote her fight at UFC 207 on Dec. 30 – she was asked about Ronda Rousey’s latest pictures on Instagram, and if it had psyched her out. Unfortunately, no one could get a response to their question as Amanda told them that Ronda had unblocked her recently, and added that she can’t see anything on Ronda’s page. One word – BLOCKED!!

One thing we can tell you is that Amanda isn’t losing any sleep over it. We understand that Ronda is trying to focus completely on their match next week, and so, doesn’t want to be bothered by any thing that can take her eye of the prize. It’s also understandable because it is her first match since her less than savory loss to Holly Holmes, so she CAN NOT afford to lose. The things we do to win.

Let us know who you are rooting for – Amanda Nunes or Ronda Rousey.

