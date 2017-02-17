Roman Polanski Rape Victim Forgives Him And Wants America To Do The Same

Roman Polanski wishes to return to the United States and he has a very surprising supporter through the whole ordeal – the woman who he allegedly raped as a teen.

Advertisement

“I hope Roman Polanski will be allowed to return to America, and that the rest of his life will be happy,” Samantha Geimer said.

The 83 year old iconic director will move next week to have his child rape case cleared up.

His lawyer, Harland Braun, asked a court judge to review a sealed transcript from the Polanski case that proves he reached a plea deal and should be free now.

In 1977 while the famed director was auditioning Geimer for a film role, the nightmare happened.

“He asked me to take my top off,” she claimed. “I didn’t feel it was right. He kept saying: ‘Look sexy. Bite your lip.’”

A month later, the two met again, this time in Jack Nicholson’s home for a “photo shoot” where Polanski gave her “four or five glasses of champagne.”

“Then Polanski told me to get in the Jacuzzi. I didn’t have a bathing suit, so I got in wearing my underwear.”

Polanski got in as well, completely naked. The alcohol mixed with some Quaaludes he had also given her, lowered her defenses.

“Then he took me by the shoulders, walked me into a bedroom, and started to have intercourse with me,” she remembered.

“I told him, ‘No! No!’ I was so frightened, but I thought if I fought him, God knows what would happen.”

“I did not lure Roman Polanski into sex,” she insisted. “He raped me. In a single afternoon, I lost all my innocence, all my ability to trust people.”

Polanski was charged with six sex offenses but during the trial, his lawyers allegedly twisted the facts.

“Polanski’s lawyers have made me out over and over again to be this little Lolita who seduced this grown man. It has been like being raped all over again,” Geimer said.

In a plea bargain, Polanski pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with a minor.

While awaiting sentencing, he fled to Paris, where he had a fling with a 16 year old.

Advertisement

“He wrecked my life. But) I’ve forgiven him and it’s over. I can’t go back and change things. I can’t dwell. Now I want America to forgive him,” said the rape survivor.