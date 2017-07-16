Roger Federer’s Two Sets Of Twins Steal The Show Amid Their Father’s Victory At Wimbledon

Roger Federer has claimed his eighth Wimbledon title. But his two sets of twins stole the show from the legend during his humble acceptance speech.

Roger and Mirka had their two boys Leo and Lennart on May 6, 2014, but it looks like they are still too young to understand what their father’s victory really means.

Federer’s two daughters, Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, are also twins and were born in 2009.

The 36-year-old tennis player always puts emphasis on his family, and he dedicated his latest victory to them as well.

‘It is a wonderful moment for us as a family. This one is for us. I would be unhappy on tour without them. I would retire… It is good for my mind when I come back from a match, and I’ve lost, they are there and don’t care if you’ve won or you’ve lost. It’s great,’ Federer stated.

The wonderful family he has is quite a rare occurrence – but not for him!

Federer’s sister Diana has a set of boy and girl twins, and their maternal grandmother was also a twin.

About whether or not he would want his children to follow in his footsteps, the man once claimed he would not put any pressure on them to do anything.

‘I do not know if the kids are ever going to play tennis at a high level like that. Honestly, I think it all depends on how things are going to be when we settle in Switzerland, and what sport they’re going to take up. But I think for any kid it is important for them to enjoy what they are doing, whatever sport that is.’

So true! But for now, the kids managed to be super cute and make funny faces while their father was having his moment.

What a heartwarming family portrait on such a happy day!