Rock ‘n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Passes Away At The Age Of 90

One of the last remaining pioneers of rock ‘n’ roll, Chuck Berry has passed away on Saturday at the age of 90!

It was definitely a very sad day for all the fans of early rock that appreciated Berry’s amazing art and dedication to music.

Berry’s passing was announced by the St. Charles County Police Department in Missouri on social media. The department posted on its official Facebook page that they responded to a medical emergency at the man’s home on March 18 at around 12:40.

After taking all the measures required to try and save the elderly man’s life, Berry was pronounced dead as he couldn’t be resuscitated, shared the police.

As fans of the now deceased artist already know, Berry had a string of hit songs in the 1950s, one of the most memorable being “Maybellene,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Rock and Roll Music,” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

Chuck Berry was a source of inspiration for iconic artists like The Beatles and the Rolling Stones!

Berry is also known for his barrier-breaking lyricism. In 1972, the man, who also had an iconic strut on stage, gave the fans a very suggestive for the 50s novelty song called “My Ding-a-Ling.”

Although the artist had a never give up attitude, he hadn’t recorded a song for a long time.

Last year, however, after 38 years of living away from the stage and the recording studio, reports stated that Berry could come back with an album, which would also be his last due to his old age. He never managed to release this one last album, unfortunately.

Berry and his wife Thelmetta Suggs had been married since 1948 and they had four kids together.