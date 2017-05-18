Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Mourns The Death Of His Friend, The Grunge Icon Chris Cornell

Eddie Vedder is the last man standing if it comes to frontmen from the 1990s grunge rock era. After the shocking and disturbing news of the unexpected death of Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell, fans are sending their positive thoughts to Eddie Vedder who was a friend of the artist.

Eddie Vedder hasn’t released an official statement about the death of his longtime friend and also his musical collaborator who was found dead after playing a Soundgarden show in Detroit.

We have no doubts that Vedder is taking this tragic event very hard and so are Pearl Jam’s fans.

Fans all over the world have noted the fact that Eddie Vedder is now the last living grunge rock king.

Music fans have posted all over social media comments to remember the long list of ’90s legends that died long before their time. Fans have also appealed to Eddie to take good care of himself.

Vedder is currently the only big name grunge singer left after the tragic deaths of Nirvana’s frontman Kurt Cobain, Alice in Chains’ singer Layne Staley, Blind Melon’s frontman Shannon Hoon, Stone Temple Pilots’ singer Scott Weiland, and Mother Love Bone’s Andrew Wood.

Vedder’s friendship with the late Soundgarden frontman goes back all the way to the early days of grunge when two two of them worked together as a part of Temple of the Dog, which was a spinoff Seattle-based band that was formed in honor of their late friend, Andrew Wood.

Eddie Appeared as a guest on the one-off self-titled album.

Eddie and Chris have both made cameos in the 1992 Cameron Crowe movie called Singles which was set in Seattle during the beginning of the grunge era.

The two singers formed such a close friendship that Eddie was photographed holding Chris’ daughter Lily when she was just a newborn baby.

Variety reported that in 2014, Cornell joined Vedder at Neil Young’s Bridge School Benefit to perform the Temple of the Dog single called Hunger Strike which featured both friends as lead vocals. Eddie Vedder was recently inducted in into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to mark Pearl Jam’s 25 years.