FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bella hadid harry styles Chris Cornell barack obama emma stone Eddie Vedder joe alwyn taylor swift a$ap rocky tess ward miley cyrus quavo cheryl cole charlamagne tha god katy perry tom hiddleston beyonce loretta lynn avril lavigne bryan tanaka Robert Miles
Home » Music

Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Mourns The Death Of His Friend, The Grunge Icon Chris Cornell

Brandon Fitch Posted On 05/18/2017
2
12.2K Views
3


Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Mourns The Death Of His Friend, The Grunge Icon Chris CornellSource: inquisitr.com

Eddie Vedder is the last man standing if it comes to frontmen from the 1990s grunge rock era. After the shocking and disturbing news of the unexpected death of Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell, fans are sending their positive thoughts to Eddie Vedder who was a friend of the artist.

Eddie Vedder hasn’t released an official statement about the death of his longtime friend and also his musical collaborator who was found dead after playing a Soundgarden show in Detroit.

We have no doubts that Vedder is taking this tragic event very hard and so are Pearl Jam’s fans.

Fans all over the world have noted the fact that Eddie Vedder is now the last living grunge rock king.

Music fans have posted all over social media comments to remember the long list of ’90s legends that died long before their time. Fans have also appealed to Eddie to take good care of himself.

Vedder is currently the only big name grunge singer left after the tragic deaths of Nirvana’s frontman Kurt Cobain, Alice in Chains’ singer Layne Staley, Blind Melon’s frontman Shannon Hoon, Stone Temple Pilots’ singer Scott Weiland, and Mother Love Bone’s Andrew Wood.

Vedder’s friendship with the late Soundgarden frontman goes back all the way to the early days of grunge when two two of them worked together as a part of Temple of the Dog, which was a spinoff Seattle-based band that was formed in honor of their late friend, Andrew Wood.

Eddie Appeared as a guest on the one-off self-titled album.

Eddie and Chris have both made cameos in the 1992 Cameron Crowe movie called Singles which was set in Seattle during the beginning of the grunge era.

The two singers formed such a close friendship that Eddie was photographed holding Chris’ daughter Lily when she was just a newborn baby.

Advertisement

Variety reported that in 2014, Cornell joined Vedder at Neil Young’s Bridge School Benefit to perform the Temple of the Dog single called Hunger Strike which featured both friends as lead vocals. Eddie Vedder was recently inducted in into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to mark Pearl Jam’s 25 years.

Post Views: 12,162

Read more about Chris Cornell Eddie Vedder kurt cobain Layne Staley Scott Weiland Alice in Chains nirvana pearl jam Soundgarden Stone Temple Pilots

Advertisement

You may also like
Autopsy Reveals That Chris Cornell Hanged Himself!
05/18/2017
Chris Cornell Has Died At The Age 52
05/18/2017
Was It Really Suicide? The Mystery Of Kurt Cobain’s Death Finally Revealed!
02/19/2017
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Jen
05/18/2017 at 3:21 pm
Reply

Still an amazing singer…smh He is missed everyday😥


Danielle
05/18/2017 at 12:46 pm
Reply

No disrespect to Shannon, but Blind Melon was not Grunge. They were from LA, not Seattle.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *