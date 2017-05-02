Robin Williams’ Final Movie, ‘Absolutely Anything,’ Finally Hitting US Theaters

Nearly three years after the tragic death of actor/comedian Robin Williams, audiences in the United States will finally have the chance to see his final film performance.

Actually, it would be more accurate to say that audiences will hear his final performance. Williams himself is not seen in the film; instead, he provides the voice of a talking dog named Dennis.

The movie, Absolutely Anything, was released in the UK and other countries around the world back in 2015 but has never been seen in the United States.

Other than Williams’ contribution, the film is notable as the first film to reunite all of the survive members of the Monty Python comedy team since 1983’s The Meaning of Life.

Python member Terry Jones directed the film from a script he’d co-written 20 years prior with Gavin Scott. Sadly, it will likely be the final film for Jones, as he recently revealed he is battling dementia.

Jones and the other Monty Python members (John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Michael Palin) play a group of aliens who are trying to determine the worth of the human race.

In order to make their decision, the aliens randomly choose one man, Neil Clarke (played by Simon Pegg), to whom they will give superhuman abilities. Much like Jim Carrey in Bruce Almighty, Neil suddenly finds himself with the ability to make anything happen that he wants — “absolutely anything.”

One of his first feats is to give his dog, Dennis, the ability to speak, which is where Robin Williams comes in. Eddie Izzard, Kate Beckinsale, and Rob Riggle co-star in the film. You can check out a trailer below:

Williams finished recording his lines only three weeks before his suicide in August 2014.

Absolutely Anything will hit theaters in the US for a limited release starting on May 12, 2017.