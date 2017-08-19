Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend April Love Geary Shows Off Small Baby Bump In Barely There Bikini

The woman showed off her barely there baby bump in a barely there bikini. April Love Geary – Robin Thicke’s model girlfriend took to social media yesterday to post a few photos from her Hawaii vacation, and they were also the first few snaps that show off her tiny bump.

Alongside a photo showing the pregnant woman cradling her belly in a pink and blue floral bathing suit, the model wrote: ‘Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut 🌴.’

Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut 🌴 A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Later in the day, she shared with her fans more snaps – one outside, relaxing on the grass as well as a cute selfie.

As those who follow the model may already be aware, on Thursday, April decided to officially announce her pregnancy with her singer boyfriend on Instagram.

It is her and Robin Thicke’s first child together, and we have also learned that they are supposedly expecting a baby girl.

Geary posted a sonogram photo and told fans how happy the couple is to welcome the new being in their lives.

Aside from telling the world how excited they are to become parents, the expectant mother also dished on the due date – March 1st, which is also Alan’s birthday.

Are you surprised the couple is expecting a baby? Do you think Robin Thicke is going to be a good father to their little girl once she is born?